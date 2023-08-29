August 29, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Congress party is likely to release its first list of 30 candidates before September 10 and these would be the seats where there is not much competition or controversy. Telangana Congress Election Committee is meeting today to scrutinise the applications received from the aspirants for the Assembly elections. Telangana BJP has decided to make power point presentations at the village level explaining the contributions of the Modi government to Telangana while dismissing the BRS claims that Telangana was neglected deliberately. BJP SC Morcha is organising a protest programme at Dr .R. Ambedkar Statue, Tankbund, demanding Dalit Bandu to all Dalit families. Nizam’s College changes plans for its new building after MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao suggests smaller footprint on the ground. A clutch of plans for developing the college were rolled out a few weeks back. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation begins online consumer survey to plan improving current routes, frequency of services, and for better accessibility. Controversial statement of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy equating the Congress defectors to the BRS as dogs is going viral on social media. The MLC said that Chief Minister KCR apparently told them that those barking from outside should be brought in to make them quiet.

