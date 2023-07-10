July 10, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Data released by the Eamcet Convenor has revealed that the top 200 rankers in Eamcet have not turned up for verification of their certificates. Only 14 students who secured ranks between 201 and 500 attended the verification process while another 104 who got ranks between 501 and 1000 were present. Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University will commence the process of filling up of convenor quota PG seats in medical stream. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea filed by BRS MLC K. Kavitha challenging the summons served by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor case. Congress is likely to adopt the Karnakata strategy by announcing specific guarantees to the voters ahead of the elections. This it feels will give a sense of confidence to the voters and thereby garner votes. Telangana slips in Performance Grading Index between 2020-22. The index which accesses educational outcomes show how the state has slipped during the covid years. As the Osmania General Hospital is in the eye of a storm about low-quality healthcare and a decline in facilities, a chronology of how the premier hospital of Telangana has been laid low due to indifference over the past few decades.

