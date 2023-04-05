ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

April 05, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP & BJP State president. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out today :

!. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police at his house in Karimnagar at midnight on suspicion of his hand in leakage of Hindi question paper in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate board exams.

2. Probe into the leaking of question papers in SSC exams to continue. The Telugu question paper was leaked in Vikarabad on April 3 and the Hindi paper was leaked in Warangal on April 4.

3. A major procession in connection with Hanuman Jayanthi to be conducted in Hyderabad today . Police have imposed traffic restrictions at several places in the city.

4. A youth was shot dead by his friends at Tappachabutra in Hyderabad last night.

Track latest news from Telangana here

