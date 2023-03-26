ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

March 26, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on March 26, 2023

Telangana Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a public meeting of BRS at Kandar Loha village near Nanded.

2. Congress senior leaders to stage a day long protest at the party office against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

3. Tribal activist Soni Sori and others to address a public meeting of Human Rights Forum to highlight the air attacks by police in the forest of Chhattisgarh.

4. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has been summoned by SIT to furnish proof of his charge that Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office was involved in the question papers leakage in exams conducted by State Public Service Commission.

CONNECT WITH US