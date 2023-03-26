HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. File.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a public meeting of BRS at Kandar Loha village near Nanded.

2. Congress senior leaders to stage a day long protest at the party office against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

3. Tribal activist Soni Sori and others to address a public meeting of Human Rights Forum to highlight the air attacks by police in the forest of Chhattisgarh.

4. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has been summoned by SIT to furnish proof of his charge that Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office was involved in the question papers leakage in exams conducted by State Public Service Commission.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.