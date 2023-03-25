ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

March 25, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on March 25, 2023

Telangana Bureau

File image of Telangana super thermal power project of NTPC. Photo: Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. A 800 MW unit of NTPC’s super critical thermal power station at Ramagundam has been synchronised with the grid at midnight. The unit was the first phase of the project sanctioned to Telangana in State bifurcation law. 85% of the outage will be reserved for Telangana 

2. The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission has ruled out power tariff hike proposed by distribution companies from next month in the form of claiming true up charges over the past few years. This was made possible after the State government offered to compensate the true up charges to the discoms with interest in the next five years .

3. The BJP will organise a dharna with the permission of the High Court in Hyderabad today against the State Public Service Commission in light of the recent question papers leakage.

