ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

March 12, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on March 12, 2023

N Rahul
N. Rahul

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during the 54th Raising Day parade of the CISF at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet, Hyderabad on March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Home Minister Amit Shah at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of Central Industrial Security Force in Hyderabad.

2. The website of Telangana State PUblic Service Commission was suspected to be hacked last night. As a result, the commission has postponed its recruitment exam scheduled today for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. A police complaint was also lodged

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Hectic political activity expected today in the wake of remarks made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the context of her questioning by the ED yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US