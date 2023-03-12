HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

March 12, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Hyderabad

N Rahul
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during the 54th Raising Day parade of the CISF at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet, Hyderabad on March 12, 2023.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Home Minister Amit Shah at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of Central Industrial Security Force in Hyderabad.

2. The website of Telangana State PUblic Service Commission was suspected to be hacked last night. As a result, the commission has postponed its recruitment exam scheduled today for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. A police complaint was also lodged

3. Hectic political activity expected today in the wake of remarks made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the context of her questioning by the ED yesterday.

