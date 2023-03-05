March 05, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

A 70-year-old woman was mauled to death by a herd of monkeys at Ramareddy in the Nizamabad district. The Jal Shakti Ministry has asked the Krishna river management board to recover the 25% incentive that the board’s officers were getting over their basic pay for the past two years. The matter came to the notice of the Ministry after a similar board on the Godavari river sought to implement the hike to its own officers. Kerala-based Kitex group which is executing a project for the manufacture of children’s garments is faced with protests from local villagers as it has sought an additional 13 acres of land for its project near Geesugonda in Warangal district. The irrigation department has taken up construction of a bund for a reservoir in Siddipett district under police protection following resistance from villagers demanding higher compensation for lands that they had surrendered for the project.