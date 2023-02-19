ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

February 19, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on February 19, 2023

Hyderabad Bureau

Tensions prevailed during Y.S. Sharmila’s padayatra. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Tension during YSR Telangana party president Y.S. Sharmila’s padayatra in Mahabubabad last night after she traded charges at local BRS MLA Shanker Naik. BRS workers set fire to her flexis and banners.

2. The commissioning of 800 MW supercritical unit of National Thermal Power Corporation at Ramagundam due this month is postponed to August 15.

3. Story on demand for red chillies of Khammam in overseas markets, particularly China, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka .

4. Follow up on the death of Telugu actor N. Taraka Ratna in a Bengaluru hospital last night.

