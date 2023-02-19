HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 19, 2023

February 19, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Hyderabad Bureau
Tensions prevailed during Y.S. Sharmila’s padayatra. File

Tensions prevailed during Y.S. Sharmila’s padayatra. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Tension during YSR Telangana party president Y.S. Sharmila’s padayatra in Mahabubabad last night after she traded charges at local BRS MLA Shanker Naik. BRS workers set fire to her flexis and banners.

2. The commissioning of 800 MW supercritical unit of National Thermal Power Corporation at Ramagundam due this month is postponed to August 15.

3. Story on demand for red chillies of Khammam in overseas markets, particularly China, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka .

4. Follow up on the death of Telugu actor N. Taraka Ratna in a Bengaluru hospital last night.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.