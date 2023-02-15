ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

February 15, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on February 15, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopala

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Hyderabad-bound Godavari Express derailed near Bibinagar in the early hours but there was no damage as the train was travelling at a slow pace. However, a major mishap was averted because a goods train was also going on the parallel rails at the same time.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to visit the hilltop shrine of Hanuman to discuss the reconstruction of the temple with architects and officials .

3. Congress in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre to hold a series of meetings with leaders of different organs of the State unit to discuss organisational matters .

4. The power distribution companies of the State have commenced preparations to implement Fuel Surcharge Adjustment to pass on the benefit or adverse impact of fluctuations in coal prices to consumers. The electricity regulator had approved FSA implementation from April 1 which the consumers will face in their power bills to be received in July. A gazette notification on this was also tabled in the recent budget session of Assembly. 

