Top Telangana news developments today

February 10, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Friday, February 10, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Voting and discussion on demands for grants by various government departments will be conducted in Assembly today. Telangana Legislature to issue notification for election of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council. The post has been vacant for the last one-and-a-half years. Nominations will be received tomorrow and the election will take place on February 12. Banda Prakash of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is tipped for the post as his name was cleared by the party which enjoys complete support in the 40-member House. India’s first Formula E Prix for racing cars is to kick start today. 22 drivers representing eleven internationally famous automobile companies will participate in the 2.8 km road circuit which will feature single seater electric cars. Three accused in the sensational murder of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s brother Vivekananda Reddy brought to Hyderabad from Kadapa jail to face trial. The case was transferred to the CBI court in Hyderabad from Kadapa by the Supreme Court. A total of five accused, including two who are on bail, will be produced in court to mark the commencement off the trial. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

