Top Telangana news developments today

February 01, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

N Rahul
N. Rahul
K.T. Rama Rao. File.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Ministers and MLAs to participate in programmes across the State of `mana ooru-mana badi’ (our village - our school) programme of the government to create basic infrastructure and give facelift to schools. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will participate in his native constituency of Sircilla.

2. Inquiry in under way into the affairs of government owned Vijaya Dairy in Khammam by a team led by the dairy general manager Mallaiah. The dairy in the district was alleged to have diverted incentives announced for dairy farmers and indulged in several malpractices.

