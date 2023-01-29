Top Telangana news developments today

January 29, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Parliamentary party to discuss the strategy of the party in the budget session of Parliament.

2. Health Minister T. Harish Rao will release the annual health report of the State which will discuss government initiatives on health care by various parameters.

3. Story on apprehensions of the State government about lower allocation for MGNREG going by the trend in the last two years and detection of deviations in the execution of the programme in the current year. Several works that were not allowed under the programme were grounded this year.

4. Story on construction of new Secretariat complex which is scheduled for inauguration by the Chief Minister to coincide with his birthday on February 17. It is unlikely that except his office chambers, construction of none of the other offices in the complex is likely to be completed by then.

