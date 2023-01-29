ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

January 29, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on January 29, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Parliamentary party to discuss the strategy of the party in the budget session of Parliament.

2. Health Minister T. Harish Rao will release the annual health report of the State which will discuss government initiatives on health care by various parameters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Story on apprehensions of the State government about lower allocation for MGNREG going by the trend in the last two years and detection of deviations in the execution of the programme in the current year. Several works that were not allowed under the programme were grounded this year.

4. Story on construction of new Secretariat complex which is scheduled for inauguration by the Chief Minister to coincide with his birthday on February 17. It is unlikely that except his office chambers, construction of none of the other offices in the complex is likely to be completed by then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US