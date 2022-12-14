Top Telangana news developments today

December 14, 2022 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana to watch out on December 14

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the Central office of the party in Delhi. All the senior leaders of the party with the exception of Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao have left for Delhi to participate in the event. Mr. Rama Rao to meet the top management of Maruti Suzuki to discuss the investment plans of the company in the State. Mr. Rama Rao to inaugurate the office of note technology company Bosh in Hyderabad. The dissidence within Congress over reconstitution of the State executive of the party continues. Yesterday, former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha expressed unhappiness over poor representation for erstwhile Medak district in the new body. Earlier, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka and former Minister Konda Surekha had voiced grievance. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

