Top Telangana news developments today

December 13, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana to watch out today

All set for the opening of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party office in New Delhi as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reached arrived in the National Capital late last night. The party today is organizing yagnas in the run up to the inauguration tomorrow. Disgruntled Congress leaders are planning to meet AICC functionaries to lodge a complaint against the unilateral announcement of the jumbo PCC body that includes 84 general secretaries and 40 vice presidents. Health departments make arrangements to rationalize the services of government doctors by giving them need-based postings. Government is to appoint nineteen more District Medical and Health Officers in addition to an equal number at present. Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture of Kalyani Group and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has begun delivery of the mid-electronic section Medium Range Surface to Air Missile. S3V Technologies to talk about India’s first and revolutionary medical devices useful in reversing paralysis. K.T. Rama Rao to grace signing of MoU between DAIFUKU & Telangana, for setting up a Cutting-Edge Material-Handling-Technology manufacturing facility. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

