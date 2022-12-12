Top Telangana news developments today

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to leave for New Delhi on December 12 for the inauguration of BRS office on Wednesday. KCR's daughter and TRS MLC K. Kavitha served notice by CBI under Sec 91 of CrPC to produce documents and other objects on date to be intimated by the agency late in the Delhi liquor scam. Telangana Jagruthi, headed by K. Kavitha, to hold an extended general body meeting today to discuss the future programmes in view of CBI intensifying probe against the leader. Higher Education Secretary Naveen Mittal, chairman of State Council of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of all State universities to hold a meeting with experts of Indian School of Business to discuss revamp of examination system and evaluation of students in degree and post-graduate courses. Ashok Leyland on December 11 delivered four new super luxury buses to the State road transport corporation as part of its contract to sell one thousand buses to the corporation. Ashok Leyland had bagged the contract in tendering held recently to supply super luxury and deluxe buses to replace the existing fleet

