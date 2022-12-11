Top Telangana news developments today

December 11, 2022 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - The HIndu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) CBI to question Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLC K. Kavitha in the ongoing investigation into Delhi liquor scam. A heavy posse of police posted at her residence in Banjara Hills where Ms. Kavitha has agreed to meet CBI officials at 11 a.m.

2.) Police forcibly shifted YSR Telangana president Sharmila to hospital around 1 a.m. after health deteriorated on the second day of her indefinite hunger strike in protest against denial of permission to resume her padayatra.

3.) TRS scouting for office premises in neighbouring States after the party has been permitted by Election Commission to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti, giving the party a national look The party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao will himself inaugurate the Central office at New Delhi in a rented building on December 14.

4.) Second day of Indian Racing League for cars in Hyderabad. Today, the main races of the competition for the six participating teams are scheduled but the event is suspect due to bad weather and races called off yesterday due to bad track conditions.