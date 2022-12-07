Top Telangana news developments today

December 07, 2022 10:01 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Tuesday, December 7, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a major public meeting after inaugurating a district offices complex at Jagtial. All the TRS leaders of the district, including his daughter K. Kavitha, are involved in mobilising the crowd for the meeting. The National Highways Authority of India has finalised the alignment for the southern portion of the regional ring road after a long delay caused by concern over low volume of projected traffic on the road. The women and child welfare department has decided to introduce a mobile team to check begging by children on streets of Hyderabad on a permanent basis. The department is currently undertaking Operation Smile and Operation Muskaan to check the menace twice a year but has not the desired results. About 3,000 rice mills in the State are full to capacity with food grains cultivated in the last kharif arriving in large quantities but the milling is not taking place in proportionate speed to vacate the premises and provide space for fresh arrivals. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.