Top Telangana news developments today

December 05, 2022 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

1. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has given a call to hold protest demonstrations in all the district headquarters demanding resolution of the issues concerning the farm sector.

2. The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet will be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao today. Bansilalpet stepwell, also known as Naganna Kunta by some accounts, was restored by The Rainwater Project in collaboration with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department. The city has a total 44 stepwells, of which six have been taken up for development and conservation

3. Department of Biotechnology and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics ( CDFD) is planning to have its own ancient DNA lab and it will be third such facility in the country and second in the country with CSIR-CCMB modernising its existing one.

4. A story on a 100-year-old school in Telugu medium marking its centenary in the Old City.

5. Story on an interesting and inspiring tale of a septuagenarian and an octogenarian, both retired college teachers, who are scripting history with their passion for travel and wildlife photography.

6. A report on the eighth day of the Praja Sangram Yatra of the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Nirmal district.