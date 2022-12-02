Top Telangana news developments today

December 02, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Amara Raja Batteries, owned by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, and the Telangana government to sign a memorandum of understanding to set up a lithium-ion Giga unit in Hyderabad. At the end of counseling for admissions to engineering colleges in the State, a total of 80,000 out of 1.10 lakh seats were filled. About 10,000 more students have joined the engineering courses this year according to a report of the State Council for Higher Education. Twenty-sixth death anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Channa Reddy in Hyderabad. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.