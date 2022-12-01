Top Telangana news developments today

December 01, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TRS MP V. Ravichandra will appear before the CBI in New Delhi today in connection with notices served on them.

2.) K. Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address a press conference in wake of her name cropping up in the Delhi liquor scam case.

3.) It could soon be a smooth ride for those working in Hyderabad’s IT and ITeS sector as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation plans (TSRTC) “dedicated” bus service for them. TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar’s official Twitter handle tweeted the link to a survey form which seeks details from IT and ITeS sector employees their requirements.

4.) The famous Bhadradri Seetarama temple at Bhadrachalam will start online sale of tickets for darshan for Vaikunta dwara darshan.

5.) An uneasy clam pervades this tiny tribal settlement of the migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis as clamour for their eviction from Yerrabodu grows shriller in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a diligent Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao allegedly by two Gutti Koya tribals of this hamlet located in the forest area of Chandrugonda mandal over a week ago.

6.) The Centre has put an end to pre matric scholarships for minorities from classes I to VIII which has drawn criticism from the political parties, civil society.

7.) Telangana revenue receipts nearing half way mark by October-end.