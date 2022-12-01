  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi: Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake

Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on December 1, 2022

December 01, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Hyderabad Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandhrashekar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandhrashekar Rao. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TRS MP V. Ravichandra will appear before the CBI in New Delhi today in connection with notices served on them.

2.) K. Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address a press conference in wake of her name cropping up in the Delhi liquor scam case.

3.) It could soon be a smooth ride for those working in Hyderabad’s IT and ITeS sector as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation plans (TSRTC) “dedicated” bus service for them. TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar’s official Twitter handle tweeted the link to a survey form which seeks details from IT and ITeS sector employees their requirements.

4.) The famous Bhadradri Seetarama temple at Bhadrachalam will start online sale of tickets for darshan for Vaikunta dwara darshan.

5.) An uneasy clam pervades this tiny tribal settlement of the migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis as clamour for their eviction from Yerrabodu grows shriller in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a diligent Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao allegedly by two Gutti Koya tribals of this hamlet located in the forest area of Chandrugonda mandal over a week ago.

6.) The Centre has put an end to pre matric scholarships for minorities from classes I to VIII which has drawn criticism from the political parties, civil society.

7.) Telangana revenue receipts nearing half way mark by October-end.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.