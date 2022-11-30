  1. EPaper
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Hyderabad Bureau
YSR Telangana president Y.S. Sharmila to continue her padayatra today after a court granted her bail

YSR Telangana president Y.S. Sharmila to continue her padayatra today after a court granted her bail | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Income-Tax officials intensify probe into IT violations by Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy, his educational institutions and relatives. The department has served fresh notices on another sixteen staff members of the institutions, taking the total number of persons summoned for questioning to 26. Today, his son Bhadra Reddy and son-in-law Rajasekhara Reddy wiill appear.

2. The Telangana State Public Service Commission has stepped up steps to issue notifications for recruitment to Group 2, 3 and 4 services. Officials of nearly 30 departments are summoned everyday to identify posts and fix roster points. The exercise will complete tomorrow.

3. YSR Telangana president Sharmila to continue her padayatra today after a court granted her bail following her arrest yesterday when she was heading to the Chief Minister’s camp office in the car damaged during attack by TRS workers at Narsampet the previous day.

4. Press conference of State AIDS Control Society in connection with the World AIDS Day and status of AIDS in the State on Thursday.

Telangana / Hyderabad

