Top Telangana news developments today

November 29, 2022

1. Nirmal police have enforced prohibitory orders in communally sensitive Bhainsa town following the relaunch of the fifth phase of the Praja Sangram yatra of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay. High Court has given condition permission to continue the yatra without entering Bhainsa town. A public meeting is scheduled this evening.

2. The ACB Court in Nampally has given police custody of Nandkumar, one of the three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case. Banjara Hills police took him into custody from Chanchalguda prison for further questioning.

3. The 31 km ₹6250 crore Hyderabad Airport Metro Express connecting Mindspace Junction/Raidurg to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad, is likely to be totally elevated section barring 2.5 km of underground section inside the airport. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Dec. 9.

4. A story on the Shaadi Mubarak scheme which shows that since it’s inception since 2014-15, ₹1864 crore have been spent on it and as many as 2,11,285 beneficiaries have availed the scheme.

5. Citing serious lapses in the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Forum for Good Governance has asked the Chief Minister to order evaluation of the scheme introduced as pilot in Vasalamarri village in Yadadri district.

6. Ashok Lahiri, Member, 15th Finance Commission, to inaugurate national conclave of State Finance Commissions at NIRD.

