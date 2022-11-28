Top Telangana news developments today

November 28, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on November 28, 2022

Telangana Bureau

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to review ongoing works at the site of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Tension in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district following cancellation of permission given to the BJP for its public meeting to be addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and launch of 22-day padayatra by the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Mr. Sanjay was arrested by police last night on way to the programme.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to review ongoing works at the site of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district in the aftermath of the suspension of environmental clearance for the project by the National Green Tribunal.

3. Forest officials serve notices on tribals of the Gutti Koya clan at Chandrugunda in Kothagudem district to vacate the habitation in the wake of the killing of a forest range officer Srinivas Rao last week.

4. State government to give postings to 900 odd recruited Civil Assistant Surgeons on the basis of options exercised by them. The government has decided against postings at its discretion as previous experience showed that many of the new recruits did not join the service or quit jobs immediately because they were not happy with the places of posting.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

