Top Telangana news developments today

November 27, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Curtain raiser on tomorrow's Collectors conference to be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the unfinished agenda of government before the State goes for Assembly polls in ten months. The allotment of double bed room houses to poor and various social security schemes of government likely to dominate the proceedings.

The State government has given oral instructions to its civil supplies officials to inspect godowns of rice mills as irregularities by them in delivery of custom-milled rice have resurfaced. Delays in delivery and recycling of rice last year had resulted in FCI cancelling offtake of custom milled rice.

The ongoing recruitment of civil a.ssistant surgeons for about 900 posts is heavily loaded in favour of contract doctors as the government has allotted them weightage marks as they were already in service since Covid times. The verification of certificates as part of the recruitment drive closed yesterday.

Interview with Swapna Kumari of Alwal in Hyderabad who is now the supervisor of a team volunteering services for spectators at the Al Bayt stadium which hosted the opening game for FIFA world cup in Qatar. She was earlier in-charge of recruitment of volunteers but graduated to the present post after the recruitment of volunteers was completed.

Read more news from Telangana here.

