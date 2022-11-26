Top Telangana news developments today

November 26, 2022 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - The HIndu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT A tussle between Income-Tax officials and the son of Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy over a laptop left behind by the former during raids on the houses and other properties of the Minister two days ago has landed in court. The officials complained to police that the laptop containing crucial data about the operation was snatched by relatives of the Minister. The officials refused to take a laptop handed over to police by the Minister’s son saying it was swapped. So, the police have decided to send the laptop in their custody for forensic examination with court permission. The State government is gearing up to fill over 9,000 teaching and non-teaching posts in residential schools within a week. This is at the back of another 9,000 posts notified yesterday n Group IV services. The BJP is focused on attracting leaders of Congress to join the party in the run-up to next year’s elections. After a former Minister joined the party yesterday, the BJP is said to be in touch with another ten former Congress MLAs. The BJP is of the view that it can be an alternative to TRS only if the Congress is weakened in the State. The State government has decided to invite tenders for repair of 4,000 km of roads in the State but contractors are unwilling to take up works as their pending bills were yet to be cleared. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

