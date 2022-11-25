Top Telangana news developments today

November 25, 2022 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : ADVERTISEMENT Former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy to join the BJP in the presence of its president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi. He quit the Congress recently. The two power distribution companies in the State are gearing up to submit their Annual Revenue Requirement for 2023-24 to the electricity regulatory commission this month end. It is likely that they will not go for tariff hike because they had already hiked the same across categories this year to the tune of Rs. 5,300 crore. Also, 2023-24 is the election year in the State. The Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee of the State government has started imposing fines on engineering colleges which are collecting tuition fees from students in excess of the fee prescribed for them. About 15 colleges were found to be defaulters Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.