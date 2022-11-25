November 25, 2022 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy to join the BJP in the presence of its president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi. He quit the Congress recently. The two power distribution companies in the State are gearing up to submit their Annual Revenue Requirement for 2023-24 to the electricity regulatory commission this month end. It is likely that they will not go for tariff hike because they had already hiked the same across categories this year to the tune of Rs. 5,300 crore. Also, 2023-24 is the election year in the State. The Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee of the State government has started imposing fines on engineering colleges which are collecting tuition fees from students in excess of the fee prescribed for them. About 15 colleges were found to be defaulters

