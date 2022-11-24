Top Telangana news developments today

November 24, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will hold a video conference with Collectors to issue instructions on the identification and selection of beneficiaries for 1.29 lakh double bed room houses for the poor which are ready for occupation. The State government has posted 29 loopholes detected in the first round of the Indian Racing League of Cars for public opinion on social media. The opinion was sought to overcome them and be ready for the next round of the league on December 10 and 11 and E-Formula racing on February 11. The first round was abruptly called off due to defects on track and other infrastructure. The implementation of Girijana Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for the empowerment of tribals may take as the ticklish issue of giving titles to podu lands is yet to be resolved. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

