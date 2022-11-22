  1. EPaper
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022 09:45 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Hyderabad Bureau
BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will preside over the state executive meeting today. File

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will preside over the state executive meeting today. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Income Tax department began raids at the houses and offices of Telangana Minister C. Malla Reddy, his son and other family members. A team of 50 IT sleuths are carrying out searches since this morning.

2. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will preside over the state executive meeting today.

3. Telangana State Biodiversity Board & Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) are jointly organizing a workshop on Preparation of Biodiversity Action Plan for Telangana State”.

4. A report on the International training program on “Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing for Geo Scientists conducted by “Geological Survey of India Training Institute.

5. Doctor Associations have been on the job to end quackery in the state. Till now 5 sets of quacks prescriptions have been sent to senior health authorities so that necessary legal action can be taken against them.

6. A story on parks and playgrounds being filled up with young men preparing for the various police recruitment exams.

7. Central Electricity Authority has forecast energy demand crossing 1-lakh million units barrier by 2028-29 and peak load crossing 20,000 MW by 2027-28 in Telangana. The agency projects that the demand for energy from agriculture (including irrigation) sector to remain over one-thirds of the total demand.

