Top Telangana news developments today

November 20, 2022 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Racing League drivers ride single-seater cars during the first practice session for the track of e-formula at Hyderabad street circuit car racing in Hyderabad on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. The three day political training classes for BJP leaders from district presidents to national executive committee members start today at a resort on Hyderabad outskirts. Whether BJP general secretary in-charge of organisation B.L. Santosh, who is supposed to inaugurate the camp, is to be seen because the Special Investigation Team of police has served a notice on him to appear tomorrow for investigation in the poaching of TRS MLAs .

2. The series of tiger sightings in different parts of Adilabad district recently has affected cotton pickings in the district because the land owners are unable to find farm labourers out of fear. One of the labourers was devoured by a tiger recently.

3. The government of Chhattisgarh has evinced interest in hiring services of teachers from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad to teach different technical courses. It was agreed in principle that the teachers of JNTU will be sent for teaching BBA (data analysis) in Chhattisgarh subject to approval by AICTE.

4. Today, the Hyderabad racing circuit will witness sprint races by cars after yesterday’s qualifying rounds. Six teams, twelve cars and twenty four drivers will show their skills in sprinting to a huge crowd on Necklace road

