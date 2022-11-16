Top Telangana news developments today

November 16, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on November 16, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The fares of metro rail services are likely to go up by 25% to 30% in the new year. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. State government has alleged that the Centre was conspiring to withdraw the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in Telangana.

2. State government has made practical training compulsory in all engineering courses from the second year itself from this academic year to make students job ready for industry.

3. A study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies has shown that post-Covid, 50% of boys dropped out of further education after their graduation. They took up jobs to support families but girls went ahead with post-graduation.

4. The fares of metro rail services are likely to go up by 25 to 30% in the new year. The deadline fixed by the fare fixation committee for receiving objections and suggestions on fare hike from public expired yesterday.

