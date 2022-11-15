Top Telangana news developments today

November 15, 2022 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Popular actor Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) passed away in the early hours of today in a corporate hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after cardiac arrest. CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other film industry personalities have condoled the untimely death of the superstar.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary party and State executive this afternoon at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters.

3. 29 passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape at a toll plaza in the Nirmal district after it caught fire and was gutted completely. The alert driver managed to raise an alarm prompting the passengers to get down in time.

4. Telangana High Court on Monday sought additional details from the State government about the appointment of six members to Telangana State Public Service Commission. A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a writ petition questioning the criteria based on which the members were appointed to TSPSC, wanted to know precise details like how many applications the government had received for appointment as members.

5. Story on two canons destroyed in vandalism within Golconda fort.

6. Work apace on construction of new Secretariat following Chief Minister’s instruction to complete them by December 31. The ordnance factory at Medak has been awarded the contract to bulletproof the Chief Minister’s chambers on the sixth floor.

