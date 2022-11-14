Top Telangana news developments today 

November 14, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on November 14, 2022

 Cotton prices in market yards are soaring across Telangana as farmers are getting up to ₹9,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,080 per quintal.  | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The academic year for first year MBBS courses across the State commences tomorrow. Eight new government medical colleges with an intake of 1,150 seats will also start functioning at different centres from tomorrow.

2. Work apace on construction of new Secretariat following Chief Minister’s instruction to complete them by December 31. The ordnance factory at Medak has been awarded the contract to bulletproof the Chief Minister’s chambers on the sixth floor.

3. Cotton prices in market yards are soaring across the State as farmers are getting up to ₹9,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,080 per quintal. The MSP last year was only ₹5,726 last year.

4. The upcoming election to the Legislative Council from teachers constituency has become a rallying point for teachers in the State to mount pressure on the government to take up promotions. The government has not taken up promotion of teachers for the past seven years and transfer for four years. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

