Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Five persons were killed when a tractor trolley ferrying 38 Ayyappa devotees was knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada national highway past midnight. Ten other persons were critically injured.
- Cotton prices in market yards are soaring across the State as farmers are getting up to ₹9,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,080 per quintal. The MSP last year was only ₹5,726 last year.
- State government is gearing up to fill over 9,000 teaching posts in its residential schools separately for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. There is a common recruitment board for the four categories of schools which has sought proposals from their managements by month end.
- State government has decided to transfer Aadhaar services at citizens service centres in the State to private agencies. It was felt the services were a many spinners to the 842 operators who as they cornered heavy commissions paid by UIDAI.