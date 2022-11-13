Top Telangana news developments today

Cotton prices in market yards are soaring across the State. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Five persons were killed when a tractor trolley ferrying 38 Ayyappa devotees was knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada national highway past midnight. Ten other persons were critically injured.

Cotton prices in market yards are soaring across the State as farmers are getting up to ₹9,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,080 per quintal. The MSP last year was only ₹5,726 last year.

State government is gearing up to fill over 9,000 teaching posts in its residential schools separately for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. There is a common recruitment board for the four categories of schools which has sought proposals from their managements by month end.

State government has decided to transfer Aadhaar services at citizens service centres in the State to private agencies. It was felt the services were a many spinners to the 842 operators who as they cornered heavy commissions paid by UIDAI.

