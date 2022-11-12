Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting after dedicating to the nation the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant at Ramagundam. He will address another BJP public meeting near the airport in Hyderabad immediately upon arrival before the onward journey to Ramagundam by helicopter.

2.) State government has decided to completely overhaul the curriculum for plus two education to suit present-day job requirements. All irrelevant and unconnected courses will be weeded out from next year. A committee will be formed to design the new courses.

3.) State government has decided to distribute titles to tribal farmers who are involved in shifting cultivation in forest lands next month. There are 4.14 lakh claims for titles that were sent to district Collectors for screening.

4.) After coming out of Prime Minister’s Fasal Bheema, the State government is considering its own crop insurance scheme for farmers on the lines of what West Bengal is implementing. A team will visit West Bengal shortly to study the policy there.