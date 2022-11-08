Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The fourth of the eight pumps of the Annaram (Kasipeta) pump house of the Kaleshwaram project that was submerged along with the pump house of Medigadda (Kannepalli) in the unprecedented flood of Godavari in the wee hours of July 15 was revived and commissioned again. The eight pumps have capacity of lifting 2 tmcft of water a day from Godavari.

2. Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which has submitted a letter to the Election Commission requesting for change of party’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti has issued a public notice in newspapers calling for objections within a month. The change of name is expected to be completed by December 10.

3. Three persons were killed and six others injured when a car rammed into a lorry from behind near Waradhannapet in Warangal district this morning. The victims were travelling from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh to Warangal. Bodies have been shifted to Waradhannapet area hospital.

4. A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths in Meerpet late last night. One youth has been arrested and the hunt is on for the remaining two.

5. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to hold a meeting with Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to get clarification whether the Bill on common recruitment board for the teaching faculty of universities was tenable.

6. Story on prospects of Telangana having its first pumped storage hydroelectric project brightening as an expert appraisal committee of Ministry of Forest has issued terms of reference for appraisal of the project in Nirmal district.

7. A story on the 12-day Telangana leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra in Telangana covering 375 kms enthused all sections of the party and brought to an end the infighting among the senior leaders. The yatra evoked tremendous response in the dozen districts it passed through before entering Maharashtra yesterday night.