Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 7, 2022

1. Congress to organise a major public meeting to mark the completion of the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi at Jukkal on the inter-State border with Maharashtra today evening. The party is mobilising crowds for the meeting from districts not covered by the yatra.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to be contemplating campaigning in the Himachal Pradesh elections if the Election Commission approves the name change of TRS to BRS by then.

3. The State government is contemplating several reforms, including mandating the installation of CCTV cameras, in private schools from next academic year in the background of the recent rape of a four-year-old girl by a car driver at a private school.

4. The board exam for class ten students of the State syllabus will have only six papers for as many subjects this year also. The exams used to have eleven papers for six subjects prior to the pandemic but were pruned to six papers last year. The same would be continued this year.