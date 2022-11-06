Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

TRS supporter near polling booth in Munugode in Nalgonda district on November 3, 2022.

TRS supporter near polling booth in Munugode in Nalgonda district on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Counting of votes for by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency is underway.

2. Twelfth and penultimate day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra in Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts today.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone for expansion works on national highways on three sections - Medak-Siddipet-Elkaturthi, Bodhan-Basarra-Bhainsa and Sironcha-Mahadevpur - when he visits the State on November 12.

4. The Joint Action Committee of students of all Telangana universities to organise chalo Raj Bhavan protest against Governor not clearing eight Bills passed by Assembly in last session. One of the Bills relates to appointment of faculty to universities through a common recruitment board.


