Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 2, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
November 02, 2022 09:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will exit from Hyderabad today and enter Sangareddy district for an onward journey in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency.

2. Eighth day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. He will exit from Hyderabad today and enter Sangareddy district for onward journey in Maharashtra.

3. State government has decided to construct two new control rooms on a higher plain for the two barrages of Kaleswaram irrigation project as the earlier ones which were of a lower height got submerged in the floods in Godavari in July. Expensive panels in the control rooms were completely damaged after they remained in the water for several days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Story on Board of Intermediate Education which regulates plus two education of State syllabus has decided to decentralise its administration with regional offices in two different places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app