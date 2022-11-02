Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on November 2, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will exit from Hyderabad today and enter Sangareddy district for an onward journey in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Key news developments from Telangana on November 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency.

2. Eighth day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. He will exit from Hyderabad today and enter Sangareddy district for onward journey in Maharashtra.

3. State government has decided to construct two new control rooms on a higher plain for the two barrages of Kaleswaram irrigation project as the earlier ones which were of a lower height got submerged in the floods in Godavari in July. Expensive panels in the control rooms were completely damaged after they remained in the water for several days.

4. Story on Board of Intermediate Education which regulates plus two education of State syllabus has decided to decentralise its administration with regional offices in two different places.