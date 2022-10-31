Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on October 31, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
October 31, 2022 09:11 IST

The campaigning for the Munugode Assembly bypoll for all the three mainstream parties has peaked with just a day left for the polls. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. The Election Commission has fixed a deadline of 5 p.m. today for BJP candidate in Munugode Assembly constituency K. Rajagopal Reddy to reply to its notice seeking an explanation on the transfer of ₹5.24 crore from the bank accounts of his family-owned company to 23 individuals and firms in the constituency. The commission asked Mr. Reddy to dispel its doubt that the money was used to influence voters.

2. Stories on Munugode Assembly bypoll after a field visit. The campaigning by all three mainstream parties - TRS, BJP and Congress -- has peaked with just a day left for expiry of deadline.

3. Today is the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi. The yatra is drawing closer to Hyderabad today as Rahul Gandhi will wind up his 28 km walk during the day near Muchintal.

4. The night temperatures are plummeting rapidly in Telangana as winter has picked up. The temperatures are hovering on an average around 15 deg c which is less than normal for the season.

