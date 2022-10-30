Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on October 30, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
October 30, 2022 09:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a major public meeting as part of the election campaign of TRS in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He is expected to talk in detail about the defection of TRS MLAs planned by the BJP while targeting the party and the Prime Minister.

2. The three accused in attempt to ensure the defection of TRS MLAs to the BJP were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Today, the police are expected to seek their custody before the magistrate for indepth questioning.

3. The BJP has cancelled the public meeting of its president J.P. Nadda at Munugode in view of the heat generated over defection plans involving TRS MLAs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The gates of Babli project, 80 kms upstream of Srriramsagr project on river Godavari, closed by Maharashtra government as per the Supreme Court directions to keep open the gates only from July 1 to October 29.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

5. Fifth day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra in Telangana. Today a large number of voters from Munugode are expected to be shifted for a meeting with him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app