Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on October 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a major public meeting as part of the election campaign of TRS in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He is expected to talk in detail about the defection of TRS MLAs planned by the BJP while targeting the party and the Prime Minister.

2. The three accused in attempt to ensure the defection of TRS MLAs to the BJP were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Today, the police are expected to seek their custody before the magistrate for indepth questioning.

3. The BJP has cancelled the public meeting of its president J.P. Nadda at Munugode in view of the heat generated over defection plans involving TRS MLAs.

4. The gates of Babli project, 80 kms upstream of Srriramsagr project on river Godavari, closed by Maharashtra government as per the Supreme Court directions to keep open the gates only from July 1 to October 29.

5. Fifth day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra in Telangana. Today a large number of voters from Munugode are expected to be shifted for a meeting with him.