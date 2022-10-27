Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on October 27, Thursday

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo yatra from Makthal in Narayanpet district this morning. He suspended the yatra on entering the same village from Karnataka on October 23 and returned to New Delhi

2. Followup of the arrest of a godman and two businessmen in connection with an attempt at a farmhouse near Hyderabad last night to bribe four TRS MLAs with money, contracts and posts

3. A Delhi-based construction company Giridharilal Construction Company has bagged a ₹699 crore contract to upgrade Secunderabad railway station with modern construction

4. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has cancelled admissions to the degree course in Anantalaxmi government ayurvedic college at Warangal due to shortage of teaching faculty and staff and doctors at the attached hospital for 2022-23