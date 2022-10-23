Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on October 23, 2022

Actor Ramya joined Rahul Gandhi along with D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah during Congress’ Bharat Jodo padayatra that started from Yeragera Village and ended at Yegnur, Raichur on October 22. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Congress’ Bharat Jodo yatra is set to enter Telangana at a village across river Krishna, bordering Karnataka, at 10 a.m. He will walk four kms till afternoon and leave for New Delhi for a three-day break for Diwali and oath taking of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president on Wednesday. He will resume yatra and walk for 16 days in Telangana from Thursday The National Highways Authority of India has written a letter to the State government to deposit ₹2,600 crore as its share in land acquisition for the prestigious Regional Ring Road that will pass through seven districts beyond Hyderabad. The project cost is to be borne equally by the State and Central governments All three mainstream parties - TRS, BJP and Congress - to intensify campaign for byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency today. Trump Realty, a construction company reportedly owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is said to have tied up with a local entity to construct two towers of 27 floors each to house 270 ultra luxury flats. The local firm had recently purchased 2.92 acres of government land in a recent auction at Khanamet in Hyderabad which is now part of a growth corridor

