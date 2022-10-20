Top Telangana news developments today

Five companies of Central security forces arrived for the Munugode byelection on November 3. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Five companies of Central security forces have arrived for the Munugode byelection on November 3. Five more are expected shortly. The forces have occupied 28 check-posts in the constituency to screen vehicles for cash and liquor. This is one of the few occasions when such a large number of para-military forces are deployed for a byelection in the State.

2. The Election Commission has stopped the sheep distribution programme in the State due to the election code in force. Neither DBT for beneficiaries nor the physical distribution of sheep is allowed till the declaration of results on November 6. On other hand, the commission has also frozen cash already deposited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on November 3 when the notification was issued. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the position immediately on arrival from Delhi yesterday afternoon/

3. Story on inspection of the route map and other arrangements for Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi in the State.

4. The State Council of Higher Education has made wide-ranging changes in the curriculum of engineering courses from this academic year. It has made project work compulsory in the second year itself in a bid to make students job ready for industry as soon as they graduated.