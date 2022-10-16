Top Telangana news developments today

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be campaigning in the Munugode assembly constituency. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Elaborate arrangements have been made for hassle-free conduct of the TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary examinations scheduled today across the State. As many as 3.89 lakh applicants are expected to take the test for 508 vacancies at 1019 centres.

2. Forty-six nomination papers were rejected by the Returning Officer for the Munugode Assembly constituency which is going to bypoll on November 3. In all, 199 nominations on behalf of 130 candidates were filed till Friday, the last day for filing of papers. Tomorrow is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

3. In a move to highlight the plight of Mallannasagar land oustees, one of the displaced farmers has filed a nomination at Munugode bye-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be campaigning in Munugode assembly constituency.

5. Civil Supplies department will commence procurement of paddy for this season from October 22 at 6500 centres. To begin with procurement will commence in Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts.

6. Another spell of heavy rains in the Twin Cities left several low-lying areas inundated. Met office has forecast more rains in the next two days.

7. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will address a press conference.